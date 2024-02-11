Kawasaki Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Stone Cold Steve Austin Gets a Mullet!

Kawasaki has debuted their first ever Super Bowl commercial!

Stone Cold Steve Austin stars in the new ad to show off the Ridge side by side off-road vehicle that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

As soon as Steve puts the key in the ignition of the vehicle, he grows a mullet to show that the Ridge is all about business in the front, and a party in the back.

Keep reading to find out more…“We started, you know, looking at photos of Patrick Mahomes, we started looking photos of rock stars and country stars, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, the mullet is back,’” Goodby, Silverstein & Partners creative director Arthur Warren shared with Adweek.

He added,“I’d seen on the train in New York City some of the cool kids having mullets on the subway, and we realized this is a big cultural moment.”

You can check out all of the other Super Bowl commercials here!