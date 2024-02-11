Ryan Gosling Sings 'All Too Well' in 'The Fall Guy' Super Bowl Commercial - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift‘s beloved song “All Too Well” is featured in the new trailer for the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

At the end of the commercial, Ryan is seen singing along to Taylor‘s song while crying in the car!

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3.

