Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:02 pm

Starry Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Ice Spice's Ex, Lemon Lime Soda, Shows Up & Explodes!

Starry Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Ice Spice's Ex, Lemon Lime Soda, Shows Up & Explodes!

Ice Spice is getting in on the 2024 Super Bowl Commercials action by starring in a new ad for the soda brand Starry.

The ad features the 24-year-old rapper hanging out with a lemon and a lime in a club, where they are confronted by her “ex-boyfriend,” Lemon Lime Soda.

“This Starry is mad good,” she tells the lemon and lime. When her ex shows up, she says, “I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp. I’m with Starry now.”

The Lemon Lime Soda man exclaims, “But I love you!” He then explodes into soda tears!

Head inside now to watch the commercial…

See who Ice Spice is sitting with right now at the big game.

You can buy some Starry right now on Amazon and have it shipped right to your front door.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

