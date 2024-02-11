Starry Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Ice Spice's Ex, Lemon Lime Soda, Shows Up & Explodes!

Ice Spice is getting in on the 2024 Super Bowl Commercials action by starring in a new ad for the soda brand Starry.

The ad features the 24-year-old rapper hanging out with a lemon and a lime in a club, where they are confronted by her “ex-boyfriend,” Lemon Lime Soda.

“This Starry is mad good,” she tells the lemon and lime. When her ex shows up, she says, “I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp. I’m with Starry now.”

The Lemon Lime Soda man exclaims, “But I love you!” He then explodes into soda tears!

Head inside now to watch the commercial…

See who Ice Spice is sitting with right now at the big game.

You can buy some Starry right now on Amazon and have it shipped right to your front door.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.