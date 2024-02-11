Popeyes Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Ken Jeong Defrosts After 52 Years, Tries New Chicken Wings!

Popeyes has debuted their Super Bowl commercial!

Ken Jeong stars in the fast food brand’s new commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Ken plays a man who has frozen back in 1972 and defrosted into the current day.

“You’re unfreezing me! That means — ” Ken says as the scientist answers, “Yes. There’s a better chicken wing: Popeyes.”

Keep reading to find out more…“The sailor man?” Ken gasps, as the scientist says, “No, the chicken place.”

The commercial then follows Ken as discovers everything the current world has to offer for him, including Crocs, fanny packs, self-driving cars, robot vacuums, and massage chairs – all while enjoying some chicken from Popeyes.

“Come to papa!” Ken says as dozens of drones deliver him food from Popeyes.

You can check out all of the other Super Bowl commercials here!