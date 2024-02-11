Pringles Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Chris Pratt Grows Mustache to Look Like Mr. P!

Chris Pratt is in a hilarious new Super Bowl campaign!

The 44-year-old Jurassic World actor stars as “Mr. P” in the Pringles commercial, the mascot who has appeared on the Pringles can.

As for the mustache featured in the ad, he told Variety: “I grew it out and shaved down the sides, and it curled up.”

He said his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger, told him the mustache might be good: “That’s actually a good look for a character. Have you ever played a character with that type of mustache?” he says she asked him. “I kept it. I must have posted something on social media,” he adds.

“There’s a lot going on” in the commercial, he says. “We really love this sort of post-truth theme about living in a world where suddenly someone says, ‘OK, you are Mr. P,’ and that becomes a thing. We did a lot of ad-libs,” he added.

Watch the ad, and check out all of the 2024 Super Bowl commercials!