Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:00 pm

Oreo Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Kris Jenner Twists a Cookie to Decide Her Family’s Reality Show Fate!

Oreo Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Kris Jenner Twists a Cookie to Decide Her Family’s Reality Show Fate!

Kris Jenner is starring in a new Super Bowl ad!

The commercial, which aired during CBS’ broadcast of the 2024 Super Bowl, focuses on people throughout history, and how they twist open the iconic cookie to make critical decisions.

In one scene, guards allow the Trojan Horse to enter the city of Troy. And in another, the Kardashians matriarch opens an Oreo to help her determine if her family should be in a new reality series.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We know that many people, when they eat Oreos, they twist it apart and eat it,” says Michelle Deignan, vice president of U.S. Oreo operations, part of Mondelez International said to Variety of the commercial. “We started to think about how we could have a little bit of fun with this.”

It’s the first Oreo ad to run during the Big Game since 2013!

Check out the other Super Bowl commercials airing in 2024!
