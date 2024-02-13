Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Apple TV+ Just Renewed a Fan Favorite TV Show!

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 4:30 am

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 - 11 Cast Members to Return!

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 - 11 Cast Members to Return!

So Help Me Todd is returning to us this month!

The hit CBS television series will officially return for Season 2 on Thursday (February 15) at 9 p.m. ET.

The show, which first premiered in 2022, follows a talented P.I. agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother, who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

And we already know who is expected to return for Season 2.

Click through to see who is returning for So Help Me Todd Season 2, and watch the first teaser…

Photos: CBS
