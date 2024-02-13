'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 - 11 Cast Members to Return!

So Help Me Todd is returning to us this month!

The hit CBS television series will officially return for Season 2 on Thursday (February 15) at 9 p.m. ET.

The show, which first premiered in 2022, follows a talented P.I. agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother, who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

And we already know who is expected to return for Season 2.

