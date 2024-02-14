Top Stories
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Netflix Just Confirmed a Big TV Show Renewal!

Netflix Just Confirmed a Big TV Show Renewal!

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans &amp; Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, &amp; More

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, & More

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 12:53 pm

'Fire Country' Season 2 - 7 Cast Members Returning, 3 Stars Are Joining!

Continue Here »

'Fire Country' Season 2 - 7 Cast Members Returning, 3 Stars Are Joining!

Fire Country is turning up the heat this month when it returns!

The CBS drama proved to be an early hit when it arrived in October of 2022, and by January of 2023, the series was renewed for a second season.

In the show, Bode Donovan is a young convict with a troubled past hoping to redeem himself by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program, in which prisoners assist the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. The series follows him as he’s assigned to his hometown in Northern California as he works with former friends, other inmates and firefighters putting out fires in the region.

Season 2 will premiere on Friday (February 16) on 9 p.m. ET. We already know which stars are likely to return, and a handful who are likely not returning, and three stars who are joining the show.

Find out who is expected in the cast of Fire Country Season 2…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Billy Burke, CBS, Diane Farr, Fiona Rene, Fire Country, Jade Pettyjohn, Jason O'Mara, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, Kevin Alejandro, Rafael De La Fuente, Slideshow, Stephanie Arcila, Television, Tom Pickett, Tye White, Zach Tinker