Jon Hamm Cast in Taylor Sheridan's New Series 'Landman' at Paramount+

Jon Hamm is the latest star to join the cast of Yellowstone creator’s Taylor Sheridan‘s new Paramount+ series.

The 52-year-old Emmy-winning actor has landed a recurring role in the upcoming series Landman, joining previously announced cast members Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, and Demi Moore.

Keep reading to find out more…Landman is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, which was hosted by Christian, and is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

The show is described as a “modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world oil rigs,” and is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Jon will be playing Monty Miller, described as “a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris (Thornton),” according to Variety.

