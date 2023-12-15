Top Stories
Jon Hamm to Star in New Series 'Your Friends and Neighbors' on Apple TV+, His First Lead TV Role Since 'Mad Men'

Jon Hamm to Star in New Series 'Your Friends and Neighbors' on Apple TV+, His First Lead TV Role Since 'Mad Men'

Jon Hamm has finally landed a show on Apple TV+!

After he (jokingly) begged the streaming service to give in a show, it was announced that the 52-year-old Emmy-winning actor will star in new drama series Your Friends and Neighbors, which he’ll also executive produce.

From screenwriter and producer Jonathan Tropper, Your Friends and Neighbors revolves around “Coop (Hamm), a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. The petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Your Friends and Neighbors will mark Jon‘s first leading role in a TV show after Mad Men wrapped in 2015.

Jon‘s new Apple TV+ show comes after he appeared on the third season of the streaming service’s hit series The Morning Show.

You can catch Jon in season five of Fargo, which airs new episodes on Tuesdays on FX. In a recent interview, Jon talked about baring it all on the show.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images