Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment About Girlfriend Kaia Gerber, Talks 'Dune: Part Two' Co-Stars

Austin Butler opened up about his girlfriend Kaia Gerber in a new interview.

The 32-year-old Elvis actor rarely discusses his model girlfriend, 22. However, he sang her praises during an interview on the red carpet at the world premiere of his movie Dune: Part Two on Thursday (February 15) in London, England.

He also touched on the star-studded cast he worked with, which includes the likes of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh.

Head inside to see what Austin Butler had to say…

Speaking to ET at the premiere, Austin celebrated his “legendary” girlfriend for her involvement in the recent British Vogue cover.

“It was legendary,” he gushed. “It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”

Aside from Kaia, the cover also featured the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

On the topic of Dune, he praised his castmates for being “such a fun group of people.”

“They’re inspiring to me in many ways, so we all have fun together,” he said.

Austin and Kaia recently had a bit mor to say about each other.