Margot Robbie & America Ferrera Step Out for 'Barbie' Screening Hosted by Writers Guild of America in Hollywood
Margot Robbie is still hard at work promoting her mega blockbuster movie Barbie!
The 33-year-old actress went pretty in pink as she attended a screening of her movie alongside co-star America Ferrera hosted by the Writers Guild of America on Tuesday night (February 13) in Hollywood, Calif.
Margot‘s husband Tom Ackerley, who served alongside her as a producer on Barbie, also attended the screening.
Keep reading to find out more…The night before, Margot and Tom, also 33, hosted a star-studded party in celebration of their production company LuckyChap signing a huge new deal with Warner Bros.
If you missed it, Margot was recently awarded a major honor!
