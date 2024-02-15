Margot Robbie & America Ferrera Step Out for 'Barbie' Screening Hosted by Writers Guild of America in Hollywood

Top Stories
Margot Robbie is still hard at work promoting her mega blockbuster movie Barbie!

The 33-year-old actress went pretty in pink as she attended a screening of her movie alongside co-star America Ferrera hosted by the Writers Guild of America on Tuesday night (February 13) in Hollywood, Calif.

Margot‘s husband Tom Ackerley, who served alongside her as a producer on Barbie, also attended the screening.

Keep reading to find out more…The night before, Margot and Tom, also 33, hosted a star-studded party in celebration of their production company LuckyChap signing a huge new deal with Warner Bros.

If you missed it, Margot was recently awarded a major honor!

Click through the gallery for 55+ pictures of the stars at the Barbie screening…
Photos: Backgrid USA
