Top Stories
NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video &amp; Transcript!)

NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 8:19 pm

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Host Party to Celebrate Their Production Company's New Deal

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Host Party to Celebrate Their Production Company's New Deal

Margot Robbie is staying in business with Warner Bros. and she hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the exciting news!

The 33-year-old actress, who is nominated for her third Oscar this year, was joined by husband and producing partner Tom Ackerley at their party on Monday night (February 12) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the celebs who stepped out to celebrate included America Ferrera, Glen Powell, Shailene Woodley, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Steven Yeun, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Zane, Michelle Rodriguez, Samara Weaving, and Rose Byrne, among others.

It was announced this week that LuckyChap, the production company run by Margot, Tom, and Josey McNamara, has signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. following the success of Barbie.

“Margot, Tom and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment. As we build our theatrical film slate, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to invest and commit to working with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera and LuckyChap is certainly among the very best. We are excited to have Margot, Tom and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over,” Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a statement.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Margot Robbie at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie luckychaps party 01
margot robbie luckychaps party 02
margot robbie luckychaps party 03
margot robbie luckychaps party 04
margot robbie luckychaps party 05
margot robbie luckychaps party 06
margot robbie luckychaps party 07
margot robbie luckychaps party 08
margot robbie luckychaps party 09
margot robbie luckychaps party 10
margot robbie luckychaps party 11
margot robbie luckychaps party 12
margot robbie luckychaps party 13
margot robbie luckychaps party 14
margot robbie luckychaps party 15
margot robbie luckychaps party 16
margot robbie luckychaps party 17
margot robbie luckychaps party 18
margot robbie luckychaps party 19
margot robbie luckychaps party 20
margot robbie luckychaps party 21
margot robbie luckychaps party 22
margot robbie luckychaps party 23
margot robbie luckychaps party 24
margot robbie luckychaps party 25
margot robbie luckychaps party 26
margot robbie luckychaps party 27
margot robbie luckychaps party 28
margot robbie luckychaps party 29
margot robbie luckychaps party 30
margot robbie luckychaps party 31
margot robbie luckychaps party 32
margot robbie luckychaps party 33
margot robbie luckychaps party 34
margot robbie luckychaps party 35
margot robbie luckychaps party 36
margot robbie luckychaps party 37
margot robbie luckychaps party 38
margot robbie luckychaps party 39
margot robbie luckychaps party 40
margot robbie luckychaps party 41
margot robbie luckychaps party 42
margot robbie luckychaps party 43
margot robbie luckychaps party 44
margot robbie luckychaps party 45
margot robbie luckychaps party 46
margot robbie luckychaps party 47
margot robbie luckychaps party 48
margot robbie luckychaps party 49
margot robbie luckychaps party 50
margot robbie luckychaps party 51
margot robbie luckychaps party 52
margot robbie luckychaps party 53
margot robbie luckychaps party 54

Credit: The Hollywood Curtain; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley