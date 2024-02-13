Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Host Party to Celebrate Their Production Company's New Deal

Margot Robbie is staying in business with Warner Bros. and she hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the exciting news!

The 33-year-old actress, who is nominated for her third Oscar this year, was joined by husband and producing partner Tom Ackerley at their party on Monday night (February 12) at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the celebs who stepped out to celebrate included America Ferrera, Glen Powell, Shailene Woodley, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Steven Yeun, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Zane, Michelle Rodriguez, Samara Weaving, and Rose Byrne, among others.

It was announced this week that LuckyChap, the production company run by Margot, Tom, and Josey McNamara, has signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. following the success of Barbie.

“Margot, Tom and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment. As we build our theatrical film slate, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to invest and commit to working with the greatest partners in front of and behind the camera and LuckyChap is certainly among the very best. We are excited to have Margot, Tom and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over,” Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a statement.

