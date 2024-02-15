Shakira Announces 12th Studio Album: 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

Shakira is back with a new album!

The 47-year-old “Chantaje” superstar will release her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), on March 22, she confirmed on Thursday (February 15).

It’s her first album in seven years!

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength,” she said.

The new album includes 16 tracks, 8 new songs plus a remix, and 7 previously released smash hit singles: “Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo, and more.

The 7 previously released tracks already have a combined total of 3.7 billion plays on Spotify!

Shakira‘s new album also marks her debut release on vinyl, featuring four distinct artwork editions, each paired with an exclusive colored vinyl variant.

