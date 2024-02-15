Ashlee Simpson Is Re-Releasing Her 2004 Debut Album 'Autobiography'!

Ashlee Simpson is celebrating Autobiography!

The 39-year-old singer revealed that in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary in 2024, she’s working on a way to celebrate the occasion.

“I am starting to work on the rerelease,” she told Us Weekly in an interview.

“I’m going to celebrate that album. Maybe I’ll go in and redo some of the songs, but I’m definitely going to do a performance around the anniversary.”

She also teased that she may release a few new songs when the anniversary comes this summer.

“I’d love to do some Pride shows too,” she added.

Her husband, Evan Ross, added that Ashlee plans to “go big” for the occasion.

Autobiography debuted on July 20, 2004, and included the singles “Pieces of Me” and “La La.” The title track was also the theme song to MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show, which aired from 2004 to 2005.

She later released 2005’s I Am Me and 2008’s Bittersweet World, but has not released a solo album since.

