'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed, Character Posters Released!

Netflix has finally revealed the release date for The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season!

The streamer also released character posters for the main cast, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

The final season is set to debut on August 8, 2024. Today (February 15), is a significant date in The Umbrella Academy‘s history as season one debuted on February 15, 2019.

Fans have been waiting for season four for quite a while, so this is great news. Three famous stars have joined the cast for the final season as well.

