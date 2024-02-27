Buddy Duress Dead - 'Good Time' & 'Heaven Knows What' Actor Passes Away at Age 38

Buddy Duress has sadly passed away.

The actor, who was best known for his roles in Good Time and Heavens Knows What, died of “cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail” in November 2023, his brother Christopher Stathis shared with People on Tuesday (February 27).

Keep reading to find out more…Buddy was born Michael C. Stathis in Queens, New York in May 1985. He made his acting debut in Josh and Benny Safdie’s 2014 film Heaven Knows What.

He then teamed up with the Safdie brothers again for the 2017 movie Good Time where he played a drug dealer who partners with Robert Pattinson‘s character as the attempt to retrieve a Sprite bottle containing acid.

Buddy also appeared in several other movies including Person to Person, Beware of Dog, and Funny Pages. He has two more projects – Skull and Mass State Lottery – scheduled to be released later this year.

Buddy is survived by his mother Jo-Anne and younger brother Christopher. RIP.