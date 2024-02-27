The Bold & The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Speaks Out After Surprise Exit From Show

Kimberlin Brown is opening up about her exit from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The 62-year-old actress starred as Sheila Carter on The Young and the Restless, before bringing the character to Bold, where she has starred off and on for the past 32 years.

However, fans were recently shocked when Sheila died on the Monday, February 26th episode, after being stabbed to death.

Kimberlin is now speaking out about her exit from the show and the character.

“Well, you know, it’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this,” Kimberlin told TV Insider. “I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down.”

“It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years,” she adds. “But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

She added that she spent a long time lying on the floor for the death, and it gave her time to reflect and think about what’s next.

“Can I just say that the aftereffects for Sheila, laying on a concrete floor for hours, that really hurts!” Kimberlin says. “I was bruised for the week from laying on concrete!”

“Laying there on that floor when the paramedics pronounce the time of death, my eyes were closed and you’re holding your breath so it doesn’t look like you’re breathing,” the actress added. “It was just like, ‘Wow, OK, I guess we’ll have to see what might come next for me.’”

