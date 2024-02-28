Sen. Mitch McConnell Announces He's Stepping Down as Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell is stepping down.

The 82-year-old Kentucky senator and Republican leader in the Senate said Wednesday (February 28) that he will step down in November.

The minority leader of the Senate revealed his plans in an address to the Senate. He also clarified that he plans to keep his seat in the chamber. His term ends in January of 2027.

“So I stand before you today Mr. President, and my colleagues, to say this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate,” he said, via CNBC.

He said “this has been a particularly difficult time for my family,” including his wife, former Cabinet secretary Elaine Chao.

“We tragically lost Elaine’s younger sister Angela, just a few weeks ago,” he said, referring to the apparent drowning death of Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao in a pond on a Texas ranch.

“When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there’s a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process,” he added.

He will be leaving his post in the same month as the election for President of the United States, as well as 33 seats in the Senate.

The Senator had also been the subject of headlines last year after freezing up during speeches, prompting concern about his health.