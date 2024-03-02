Liam Payne's One Direction Bandmate Louis Tomlinson Supports His New Single 'Teardrops'

Liam Payne is getting some love from one of his One Direction bandmates.

The 30-year-old crooner introduced a new era of music this week with the unveiling of his single “Teardrops.” After it dropped, Louis Tomlinson hopped online to shout it out, prompting a cute exchange between the pair.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Liam‘s new single is out today,” Louis wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Go have a listen.”

The “Strip That Down” singer responded simply but emotionally, writing, “Thank you bro ❤️.”

Their interaction comes a little under a year after Liam supported Louis at the premiere of his documentary All of Those Voices. He was the only member of One Direction who was able to attend the event.

Louis and Liam have always been close. After attending the premiere, Liam took to social media to share a tribute to his fellow musician.

“Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience,” Liam wrote. “My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.”

He also apologized to Louis, explaining that there are moments in their relationship that he “feels ashamed” about.

If you missed it, Liam shared a very rare photo of his almost seven-year-old son Bear.