Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 9:10 am

The Wealthiest 'Young Sheldon' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Wealthiest 'Young Sheldon' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Young Sheldon is one of the most massive CBS shows.

The coming-of-age TV series, set in the late ’80s to early ’90s, is a spin-off prequel series based on the equally huge show, The Big Bang Theory.

The show is based on Sheldon Cooper, portrayed by Jim Parsons in Big Bang Theory, growing up with his family in East Texas.

The TV series first premiered back in 2017, and was picked up for a full season that began airing weekly in November of that year. Sadly, the show is coming to an end, and the seventh and final season kicked off in February. Find out who’s back on the show!

Over the years, several of the stars have amassed a considerable amount of money.

Click through to see who are the richest stars of Young Sheldon, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Annie Potts, Emily Osment, Iain Armitage, Lance Barber, Matt Hobby, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Slideshow, Television, Wallace Shawn, Young Sheldon, Zoe Perry