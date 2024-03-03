Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 9:20 am

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Not Knowing What He Was Doing Filming 'Stranger Things,' Attempted Robbery On a Movie Set & 'Twilight' Filming by His House

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Not Knowing What He Was Doing Filming 'Stranger Things,' Attempted Robbery On a Movie Set & 'Twilight' Filming by His House

Finn Wolfhard is taking on Hot Ones!

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star sat down with Sean Evans to tackle big questions about his career while eating spicy wings.

While eating the wings of death, the two discussed music, the art of horror movies, developing as an actor, growing up in Vancouver and much more.

New episodes of Hot Ones Season 23 air Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

Click through to watch and read the highlights….

Photos: First We Feast
