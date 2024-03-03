Finn Wolfhard Addresses Not Knowing What He Was Doing Filming 'Stranger Things,' Attempted Robbery On a Movie Set & 'Twilight' Filming by His House

Finn Wolfhard is taking on Hot Ones!

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star sat down with Sean Evans to tackle big questions about his career while eating spicy wings.

While eating the wings of death, the two discussed music, the art of horror movies, developing as an actor, growing up in Vancouver and much more.

New episodes of Hot Ones Season 23 air Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

Click through to watch and read the highlights….