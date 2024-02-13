Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Apple TV+ Just Renewed a Fan Favorite TV Show!

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 - 10 Cast Members to Return!

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 - 10 Cast Members to Return!

Young Sheldon is coming back for the last time this month.

The hit CBS series, a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centers on main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

CBS renewed the series through to a seventh and final season, with Season 7 airing on Thursday (February 15) at 8 p.m. ET. And we know the stars likely to return on the cast!

Find out who to expect back for Young Sheldon Season 7…

