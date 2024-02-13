'Young Sheldon' Season 7 - 10 Cast Members to Return!

Young Sheldon is coming back for the last time this month.

The hit CBS series, a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centers on main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

CBS renewed the series through to a seventh and final season, with Season 7 airing on Thursday (February 15) at 8 p.m. ET. And we know the stars likely to return on the cast!

Find out who to expect back for Young Sheldon Season 7…