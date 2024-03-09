Chris Hemsworth Talks His 'Furiosa' Character & His Relationship With Costar Anya Taylor-Joy

Chris Hemsworth is spilling the tea about his character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Famed for playing the lovable hero Thor for years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 40-year-old actor is bringing a very different character to life in the new movie.

In a recent interview, he opened up about becoming Warlord Dementus. He also reflected on how his character interacts with costar Anya Taylor-Joy.

“He’s a pretty horrible individual,” Chris reflected to Empire.

The character might be villainous, but there’s a lot more depth to him than the stereotypical bad guy.

“Through the whole film we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’ It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else,” the actor mused.

In fact, he even hypothesized that Dementus behaves in a fatherly way toward Furiosa (Taylor-Joy).

“I think that’s how he sees himself,” he said. “I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite.”

Anya also recently reflected on taking over the role of Furiosa, which was originated by Charlize Theron, in the movie.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24. Check out the trailer!

