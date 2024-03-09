Margot Robbie Talks How She's Spending Her 'Barbie' Money, (Husband Tom Ackerley Had an Idea, Too!)

Thanks in large part to Barbie, Margot Robbie was one of the top-paid actors of 2023.

The 33-year-old actress took home a major payday thanks to her base salary and box office bonuses.

How did she spend the money? She was asked in an interview last year, and her husband Tom Ackerley chimed in with an idea about what they should buy.

Read more about Margot Robbie’s Barbie buys…

After starring in and producing the hot pink blockbuster, Margot wasn’t making any big splurges.

“I actually really haven’t done anything that crazy,” Margot told ET. “But now that you’ve said it, all my siblings are going to be like, ‘Where’s my house?’”

Tom chimed in during the interview, saying, “We should buy some pink Ferraris.”

Who wouldn’t love a Barbie pink convertible?!

Considering that Barbie was the biggest box office success of 2024, you might be surprised to learn that it doesn’t top a ranking of Margot‘s 10 best movies.