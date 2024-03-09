Simu Liu Attends 'Arthur the King' Event With His Adorable Dog Chopa

Simu Liu is living the life while promoting his new movie Arthur the King!

We say that because the 34-year-old Barbie actor has been able to bring his adorable dog Chopa along with him when he attends promotional events. He and Chopa attended and influencer and press event for the movie at DOG PPL on Saturday (March 9) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Simu looked casual but chic in a pair of light jeans and a long-sleeved, sky blue polo. He accessorized with sunglasses and held Chopa in his arms while posing for photos.

He was joined by costars Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman. Mikael Lindnord, who wrote the book that the movie is inspired by and is played in the movie by Mark Wahlberg, was also at the event. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery!

Arthur the King hits theaters on March 22 – watch the trailer here!

This isn’t the first time that Chopa has joined Simu on the red carpet!

