Josh Brolin Strips Down for an Ice Bath, References Poem for Timothee Chalamet During 'SNL' Monologue

Josh Brolin opened the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live by heating things up and cooling himself down.

The 56-year-old Dune: Part Two actor opened the show by stripping down for an ice bath, which he compared to taking over as host. He also reflected on the viral poem that he wrote about Timothee Chalamet.

During the monologue, Josh recited a poem for his Dune costar: “Your face is etched by adolescence / your cheekbones jut toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose / and on to lips of a certain poetry.”

“No, I don’t want to sleep with him. I just write poems about everyone I work with,” he explained, adding that he writes about many of his costars. For example, he then recited another poem that he wrote about SNL star Kenan Thompson.

The actor left the audience most surprised when he started stripping down before diving into an ice bath.

“Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath. It’s scary, it’s exhilarating. Your penis is in your stomach. There’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you’ve got to do is just jump right in. Surrender to the discomfort,” he said before quite literally soaking himself.

He’ll be joined by musical guest Ariana Grande! The singer will likely perform songs off her new album eternal sunshine, which arrived this week.

