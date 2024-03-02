Josh Brolin Addresses Viral 'Dune: Part Two' Poem About Timothee Chalamet

Josh Brolin is explaining his fascination with poetry.

If you haven’t seen, the 56-year-old actor recently went viral for some poems he wrote while filming Dune: Part Two, which fans found in the new, behind-the-scenes book Dune: Exposures.

In his writing, Josh voiced his adoration for his co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and others.

An excerpt from Josh‘s poem about Timothée reads, “The way you hold my gaze makes me fear my own age. Because something in me tells me you are going to offer me something and, for now, I’m not sure it’s going to be something I want anymore.”

In a recent interview, Josh opened up about his writing process!

“I love that there’s a poem that they exploited into the idea that I wanted to sleep with Timothée. [Laughs.] I’m like, ‘You f–king run with it.’ The fact that I’ve been around for 40 years, and [Timothée] was somebody who was like a young basset hound when I first met him. He’s really an absolute raw nerve, and watching this trajectory of what he’s become, and what he’ll continue to become,” Josh told Vulture. “Having known Zendaya and having known Timothée, and then being turned on to Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who I’m absolutely in love with and have gotten really close with. I love how much they respect the work, and yet how much fun they have during the work. It’s a selfish thing. We have to be here for three months. I can’t look into a dark corner for three months. So there’s a lot of poking fun, and then you go into this place, and then you do your work, and then you come out and you have fun again. I found that really satisfying.”

Josh also described how being on set inspired his creativity.

“I was bowled over by my experience in the desert,” he said. “I felt so incredibly insignificant, which became addictive. By the time we left, not only me, but my family and then the rest of the people on set, were very emotional leaving because you realize you’re a blip. You’re surrounded by these dunes forever changing shape, and you’re just so, so meaningless. It’s kind of great.

