Scarlett Johansson Eviscerates Senator Katie Britt During Surprise Cameo in 'SNL' Cold Open

Scarlett Johansson landed what was likely the most anticipated role in the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live – Senator Katie Britt.

Ever since the Junior Senator from Alabama delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address earlier this week, people have been looking forward to seeing the late-night show spoof her viral speech.

The Black Widow actress surprised viewers by making an unscripted cameo to play her in the show’s cold open, and she more than delivered.

In the cold open, Scarlett recreated the speech from inside a similar kitchen.

“Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama,” she said. “But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom.”

Scarlett spoofed the Senator’s dramatic delivery of the speech and called her out for some of the stories that she delivered. We’ll update this post as soon as the video is available online.

Tonight’s host Josh Brolin kept the good energy going by stripping down for an ice bath during his opening monologue.