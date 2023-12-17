Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Colin Jost had to put his wife Scarlett Johansson on blast during a skit on the December 16 episode of Saturday Night Live, and it was all because of Michael Che.

The episode was the final new one to air before the holiday break, which is traditionally when the Weekend Update hosts write jokes for each other. The end result is some of the most shocking and off-color jokes of the season.

This time around was no different, and Michael‘s final jokes for Colin honed in on the Black Widow actress.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Colin read as the audience erupted with laughter and applause.

Colin continued, saying, “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies, and if you ask me, you’re an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King (Martin Luther King Jr.‘s wife].”

Other jokes from the segment addressed the rumors Beyonce bleached her skin, Michael Jackson and The Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims to sex abuse to sue their assailants.

Press play on the skit below to see all of the other jokes that Colin Jost and Michael Che exchanged…