See Photos of Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence & More Stars Rehearse for Oscars 2024!

Ryan Gosling and more stars took the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday (March 9) to get in some final rehearsal time ahead of the 2024 Oscars tomorrow!

After much debate amongst fans, it was announced that the Barbie star and Best Supporting Actor nominee would perform his Oscar-nominated soundtrack contribution “I’m Just Ken” during the ceremony.

Little is known about the performance just yet. However, a recent report suggested that it would go down is Oscars history as one of the biggest musical numbers of all time. The first photo of Ryan in rehearsal appears to confirm that his number will be every bit as pink-hued as the movie itself!

He wasn’t the only star photographed onstage, either.

Other actors photographed at rehearsals include presenters Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Blunt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, Al Pacino, Issa Rae and Chris Hemsworth. We’ve got pics of them all in the gallery!

See the complete list of performers and presenters for the ceremony and familiarize yourself with the list of nominees!

