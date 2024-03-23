'Young & the Restless' Recasts Character Closely Related to Iconic Pair Summer & Kyle

A new face is coming to The Young and the Restless. However, they’ll be playing a familiar character!

Fans of soap operas are familiar with the concept of actors being replaced in roles and know that it happens for a variety of reasons.

As a result, it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that a character closely related to popular characters Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will look a little different come April.

Read more about the recasting on The Young and the Restless…

According to Soaps, Kyle’s son Harrison is being recast. He was previously played by Kellen Enriquez and will now be brought to life by Redding Munsell as of the April 12 episode.

A reason for the decision was not immediately available. However, the outlet noted that it is particularly common to see children switched out on soap operas. The character might be aged up or the story might just be going in a different direction.

Did you know that The Young and the Restless got some very exciting news earlier this year?

While you’re here, check out some secrets from the set of the sudser’s “sister show” The Bold and the Beautiful.