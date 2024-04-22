Netflix Debuts First Look at Emma Myers' New Show 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Get ready for the premiere of Emma Myers‘ new show!

On Monday (April 22), Netflix debuted the first look photos of the new show A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder starring the 22-year-old Wednesday actress.

The new show is based on the bestselling YA series of the same name by Holly Jackson.

Here’s the synopsis: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The cast also includes Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill and Annabel Mullion.

The six episode series will premiere on Netflix later this year. Stay tuned for the trailer!