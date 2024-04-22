Zosia Mamet's Oscar-Nominated Father David Says She's Not a Nepo Baby

David Mamet is speaking out in response to the presumption that his kids are nepo babies.

For those who don’t know, Mamet is the two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Verdict and Wag the Dog and two-time Tony-nominated writer of Broadway plays like Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-the-Plow.

Mamet‘s daughters are Girls actress Zosia and The Neighbors actress Clara.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They earned it by merit,” Mamet said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (via TheWrap). “Nobody ever gave my kids a job because of who they were related to.”

Mamet also slammed diversity rules in Hollywood.

“DEI is garbage,” he said. “It’s fascist totalitarianism.”

Zosia recently starred in one of the most critically-panned movies of the year so far.