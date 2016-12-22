Thu, 22 December 2016 at 4:01 pm
16 & Pregnant's Valerie Fairman Tried Rehab Five Times Before Death
- 16 & Pregnant‘s Valerie Fairman tried to get better before she died of a suspected overdose – TMZ
- There’s a nasty feud brewing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Radar
- When did Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey break up? – Just Jared Jr
- Evan Rachel Wood has a new boyfriend – DListed
- Model Josie Canseco poses for new topless photos – Hollywood Tuna
- These are the best 15 albums of 2016 – Towleroad
- See the most controversial social media posts of 2016 – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter Posted to: Newsies, Valerie Fairman
Sponsored Links by ZergNet