'Bad Moms' Is Getting A Christmas-Themed Sequel!

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 8:51 pm

Bad Moms is getting a sequel next year…and it’s Christmas themed!

The flick is set to feature the movie’s original stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, according to THR.

A Bad Moms Christmas will follow the trio as they struggle with the stress of parenting during the holidays, made all the more taxing by their own visiting mothers.

“Get ready. It’s about to get festive as a mother. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS coming for ya winter 2017! #BadMomsXmas,” Kristen wrote on her Twitter.

A Bad Moms Christmas is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2017.
  • j b

    They always seem to make sequels to the terrible movies.

  • Koos

    a vagina fits us all………….

