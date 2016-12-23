Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 9:44 pm

Beyonce & Adele Will Reportedly Perform at Grammys 2017!

Beyonce & Adele Will Reportedly Perform at Grammys 2017!

Beyonce and Adele are headed for the Grammys stage, according to the show’s executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

During a Billboard roundtable discussion, the longtime producer explained that he anticipated the two women to perform at the ceremony this February.

“Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I’ve been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who’ve actually said no,” Ken said.

He added, “I can tell you that Adele and Beyonce are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February.”

We can’t wait to see Beyonce and Adele take the stage!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Beyonce Knowles, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    no……NO NIGGERS FOR HER!!

  • John Dow

    Another reason not to watch Grammys.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here