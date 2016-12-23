Beyonce & Adele Will Reportedly Perform at Grammys 2017!

Beyonce and Adele are headed for the Grammys stage, according to the show’s executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

During a Billboard roundtable discussion, the longtime producer explained that he anticipated the two women to perform at the ceremony this February.

“Very few people say no to the Grammys. Over all of the years I’ve been doing the show, there have been three or four acts who’ve actually said no,” Ken said.

He added, “I can tell you that Adele and Beyonce are not two of them. We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February.”

We can’t wait to see Beyonce and Adele take the stage!