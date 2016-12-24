Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 2:20 am

Ariel Winter Shares Cabo Bikini Pic For Flashback Friday

Ariel Winter Shares Cabo Bikini Pic For Flashback Friday

Ariel Winter is flashing back to her Cabo San Lucas vacation with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The 18-year-old Modern Family actress shared a bikini photo from the vacation for #FlashbackFriday.

Ariel and Levi were first linked together when they took Snapchat photos and videos together in Cabo back in November.

Earlier in the week, Ariel posted a Christmas photo of the two where she wore a Santa Baby costume and a platinum blonde wig.

Also pictured: The cute couple picking up some groceries on Thursday (December 22) in Los Angeles.

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter shares cabo bikini pic for flashback friday 01
ariel winter shares cabo bikini pic for flashback friday 02
ariel winter shares cabo bikini pic for flashback friday 03
ariel winter shares cabo bikini pic for flashback friday 04
ariel winter shares cabo bikini pic for flashback friday 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Bikini, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Blake

    there she goes again, one day of not showing her ass she could possibly die…so needy..

  • persononhere

    kartrashian ambitions

  • moonriver

    put your fat ass away. this kuntrashian wannabee is the thirstiest person on the planet. she’s short and dumpy … her sex tape will be “leaked” any day now.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here