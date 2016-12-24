VIDEO: LeBron James Delivers $1.3 Million to 'The Wall' Winners' Home!

The first episode of the new game show The Wall aired earlier this week and the contestants won over $1.3 million, which executive producer LeBron James delivered to their home… in cash!

The basketball player showed up at John and Angel Whorton‘s home with two big bags of cash and hand delivered the massive prize to them. The couple assured the star’s fans that the money would be going straight to the bank and would not be kept in the home.

The Whortons happened to live in the LeBron‘s hometown of Akron, so it was the perfect opportunity for him to visit them over the holidays!

“Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW,” LeBron captioned the below video on Instagram.