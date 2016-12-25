President Obama Successfully Completes Escape Room in Hawaii!

If you haven’t done an Escape Room yet, what are you waiting for?! The craze has just added President Obama to the list of people addicted to the fun game.

The President of the United States successfully completed a room in Hawaii with his daughters Malia and Sasha during their Christmas vacation this week!

Breakout Waikiki, one of the escape room sites in Hawaii, tweeted at Obama one year ago inviting him to try the game and he showed up announced after booking the room under another name.

“To be totally honest, we didn’t know that they were coming. It was 100% unexpected. They booked under a different name,” the company’s manager told BuzzFeed News. “An hour earlier, Secret Service showed up.”

If you don’t know what an Escape Room is, you have a set amount of time, usually 60 minutes, to figure out the clues and solve the riddles inside the room to get the key to exit.

The Obamas got out of the room with just 12 seconds to spare and they were “yelling, screaming having a blast” when they got out. It’s one of the harder rooms at the venue.

“They were in a room where you’re a secret agent and terrorists come and grab you. It was Malia who did a lot of the work,” a shift leader at Breakout Waikiki said.