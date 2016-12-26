Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 12:14 pm

VIDEO: Westworld's Ben Barnes Shows Off Singing Skills With 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' - Watch!

Ben Barnes can do much more than just act, he can sing too!

In the spirit of Christmas, the 35-year-old Westworld star took to his Instagram to share a video of him singing Holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Barnes

“I hope wherever you are in the world, whether you celebrate or not whether you’re glad 2016 is coming to a close or not…,” Ben captioned with the post. “You’re with family or friends and loving each other today. Happy Holidays #christmas #joy #music #isthisjazzorjustmebeingnotverygoodatthepiano?”

In another post, Ben takes on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with a very different approach – Check it out after the cut!


A video posted by Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) on

Click inside to watch Ben Barnes take on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”…


Merry Xmas Eve 🎄☃️🎁❤️it's #christmas !!!! #rudolph #rednose #reindeer #rap #rapgame

A video posted by Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) on

