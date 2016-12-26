VIDEO: Westworld's Ben Barnes Shows Off Singing Skills With 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' - Watch!

Ben Barnes can do much more than just act, he can sing too!

In the spirit of Christmas, the 35-year-old Westworld star took to his Instagram to share a video of him singing Holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“I hope wherever you are in the world, whether you celebrate or not whether you’re glad 2016 is coming to a close or not…,” Ben captioned with the post. “You’re with family or friends and loving each other today. Happy Holidays #christmas #joy #music #isthisjazzorjustmebeingnotverygoodatthepiano?”

In another post, Ben takes on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with a very different approach – Check it out after the cut!



