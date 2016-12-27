Garry Shandling's Cause of Death Revealed

Garry Shandling passed away back in March at the age of 66 and now the cause of death has been revealed.

The 66-year-old The Larry Sanders Show star died suddenly of pulmonary thrombosis – which is also known as a blood clot, TMZ reports.

According to the autopsy report, Garry‘s death is considered both “natural” and an “accident.” It’s also noted that he had an enlarged heart at the time of his death.

Garry called 911 and was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later on March 24.

