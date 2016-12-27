Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:00 am

VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen Finds Workout Motivation After Christmas!

Gisele Bundchen got in a workout after Christmas and posted the video to Instagram!

“Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today,” the 36-year-old supermodel wrote on her Instagram account. Gisele‘s new gloves, a gift from Japanese MMA fighter Tateki Matsuda, are green and yellow in honor of the Brazilian flag.

In the video, Gisele and Tateki sparred and she looked like a pro!

We hope Gisele, Tom Brady, and their children had a wonderful Christmas together!

Watch the video below…

A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

