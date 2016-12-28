Pink & Carey Hart Wecome Baby Boy Named Jameson

A big congrats is in order for Pink and hubby Carey Hart!

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on Monday (December 26).

Pink announced the little one’s arrival on Instagram with an adorable mother-son photo.

“Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

He joins his big sister, Willow Sage Hart, 5.

Pink announced she was pregnant in November.

Congrats to the happy family on their new bundle of joy!