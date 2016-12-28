Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 5:54 pm

Pink & Carey Hart Wecome Baby Boy Named Jameson

Pink & Carey Hart Wecome Baby Boy Named Jameson

A big congrats is in order for Pink and hubby Carey Hart!

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on Monday (December 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

Pink announced the little one’s arrival on Instagram with an adorable mother-son photo.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16,” she captioned the pic, which you can see below.

He joins his big sister, Willow Sage Hart, 5.

Pink announced she was pregnant in November.

Congrats to the happy family on their new bundle of joy!

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Birth, Carey Hart, Celebrity Babies, Jameson Hart, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here