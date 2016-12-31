Fifth Harmony's Final Performance with Camila Cabello Aired on New Year's Eve!

The final televised performance from Fifth Harmony featuring original group member Camila Cabello aired on Saturday night (December 31) during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 special.

The group kicked off the night with a pre-taped performance of their hit song “Work From Home” from the Billboard Hollywood Party.

The performance – also featuring group members Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui – was taped before Camila‘s exit from 5H was revealed earlier this month.

While there is no official video from the performance available just yet, you can check out a cute GIF below!