Golden Globe Nominee Amy Adams Makes 'Arrival' for Show with Jeremy Renner!

Jeremy Renner points to his lovely co-star Amy Adams while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

The pair walked the red carpet together at the big show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy and Jeremy starred in Arrival together. Amy brought along her partner Darren Le Gallo as her date for the night!

Amy is nominated this evening for her work in Arrival – best of luck to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Amy is wearing a Tom Ford gown, Cartier jewelry, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tom Ford clutch.