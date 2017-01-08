Top Stories
Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:54 pm

Lily Collins at Her Very First Golden Globe Ceremony

Lily Collins at Her Very First Golden Globe Ceremony

Lily Collins is a Golden Globes goddess in a rosewood pink Zuhair Murad Couture A-line dress.

Flashback to her first Golden Globes carpet, and she was just as adorable.

The 27-year-old Golden Globe nominee attended her first show in 2000, with her father, singer and composer Phil Collins.

Clearly, Lily was a budding fashionista from the beginning.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

At the 2000 ceremony, Phil took home the trophy for Best Original Song for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from the animated movie Tarzan.

Lily was among the people her dad thanked while accepting the award. He said to his daughters, Lily and Joely,”whether they know it or not, they wrote this song for me. You’ll be in my heart. I love you so much.”
