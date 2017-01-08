Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:00 pm

Mark Hamill Hilariously Reads Donald Trump Tweet in the Joker's Voice

Mark Hamill Hilariously Reads Donald Trump Tweet in the Joker's Voice

Mark Hamill is putting his own twist on one of Donald Trump‘s controversial tweets.

The 65-year-old Star Wars actor recorded himself reading Donald‘s New Year’s tweet in the voice of The Joker, who he voices on the Batman animated series.

The idea originally stemmed from comedy writer Matt Oswalt, who thought the tweet sounded like something the character would say.

Mark was totally on board…as soon as he figured out how to share the soundbite to Twitter!

Check out the hilarious voice dub below…
