Tue, 10 January 2017 at 1:56 am

George Clooney Responds to Donald Trump's Comments About Meryl Streep

George Clooney had some pretty hilarious comments to make about Donald Trump‘s response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech!

After Meryl called out some of Donald‘s behavior in her acceptance speech, he fired back by saying she was an overrated actress.

“I’ve always said that about Meryl,” George sarcastically told People.

George continued the joke saying, “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated!”

George then turned his attention to Donald, adding, “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, George Clooney, Meryl Streep

