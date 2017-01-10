Sean Paul & Dua Lipa Team Up In 'No Lie' Music Video!

Sean Paul and rising English singer Dua Lipa get together in the just released music video for their collaboration “No Lie“!

The track serves as one of the 44-year-old entertainer’s first releases from his brand new multi-album global deal with Island Records.

“I haven’t known a lot of her music. But when I do hear her voice—that’s the first thing to me,” Sean said in statement about working with Dua. “There’s a lot of people that come at me with the new artists or acts, and it’s like maybe this song is dope, but I don’t love the voice or just the tone of the person. Just the look of her whole vibe and her voice is dope. Her voice is the first thing that really spoke to me. The tone and the vibe were very sexy, so I was there from the beginning.”

Watch the music video below…



Sean Paul & Dua Lipa – ‘No Lie’ (Music Video)